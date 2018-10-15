Kupp sustained a sprained MCL during Sunday's 23-20 win at Denver, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's been a tough week-plus for Kupp. After working his way through the concussion protocol in order to play Sunday, he was the victim of a horse-collar tackle in said contest. While he returned for the first possession of the second half, he didn't play thereafter. During post-game media availability, coach Sean McVay told Cameron DaSilva of USA Today that Kupp "just wasn't himself," which was the reason for him remaining on the sideline. Schefter reports Kupp "could miss some time, but [the Rams are] not sure yet." As a result, the wide receiver's status will be watched closely to see if he's a candidate to play Sunday in San Francisco.

