Rams' Cooper Kupp: Diagnosed with sprained MCL
Kupp sustained a sprained MCL during Sunday's 23-20 win at Denver, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It's been a tough week-plus for Kupp. After working his way through the concussion protocol in order to play Sunday, he was the victim of a horse-collar tackle in said contest. While he returned for the first possession of the second half, he didn't play thereafter. During post-game media availability, coach Sean McVay told Cameron DaSilva of USA Today that Kupp "just wasn't himself," which was the reason for him remaining on the sideline. Schefter reports Kupp "could miss some time, but [the Rams are] not sure yet." As a result, the wide receiver's status will be watched closely to see if he's a candidate to play Sunday in San Francisco.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6