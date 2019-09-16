Kupp brought in five of nine targets for 120 yards and rushed once for six yards in the Rams' 27-9 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Kupp encouragingly saw just one fewer target than the opener versus the Panthers, and he exploded for his best yardage total since Week 4 of last season on the strength of a spectacular 66-yard catch-and-run sequence that left him just inches short of the goal line. The 26-year-old wideout showed off both speed and strength on the play via a barrage of stiff-arms and broken tackles up the field. Kupp's yardage tally was ultimately a game-high figure and gives him plenty of momentum as he heads into a Week 3 road tussle against the Browns.