Rams' Cooper Kupp: Eclipses century mark in win
Kupp brought in five of nine targets for 120 yards and rushed once for six yards in the Rams' 27-9 win over the Saints on Sunday.
Kupp encouragingly saw just one fewer target than the opener versus the Panthers, and he exploded for his best yardage total since Week 4 of last season on the strength of a spectacular 66-yard catch-and-run sequence that left him just inches short of the goal line. The 26-year-old wideout showed off both speed and strength on the play via a barrage of stiff-arms and broken tackles up the field. Kupp's yardage tally was ultimately a game-high figure and gives him plenty of momentum as he heads into a Week 3 road tussle against the Browns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...