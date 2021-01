Kupp is expected to be fine after suffering a knee contusion during Saturday's wild-card win over the Seahawks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

It was initially believed to be a non-contact injury, so this is a relief for the Rams as they prepare for the NFC divisional round. While it's not a serious injury, the Rams likely will monitor Kupp closely during the practice week. Kupp finished Saturday's game with four receptions for 78 yards.