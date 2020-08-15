Kupp is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is looking to sign a long-term extension with the Rams, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

While there was a degree of inconsistency from Kupp at midseason last year, he finished the campaign with a touchdown in each of the past five games to boost his stat line to an impressive 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 scores. Already a go-to option in the Los Angeles passing attack, the fourth-year receiver has the potential to be even more involved in the offense with Brandin Cooks now in Houston. Not only is the thorough chemistry between Kupp and quarterback Jared Goff an added bonus, Kupp has Goff's eye near the goal line with 55 red-zone targets the past three years. There's a lot to like about Kupp's fantasy stock heading into the 2020 season.