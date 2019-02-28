Coach Sean McVay indicated that the Rams believe Kupp (knee) will be healthy enough to participate in training camp this summer, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports. "I would just say that it's something that we're going to monitor this offseason, but we fully expect him to be ready to go for training camp," McVay said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Kupp is currently about four months removed from tearing his ACL in Week 10 of last season and will be about eight and a half months removed from the injury by the time training camp rolls around. Given the speed at which modern athletes are recovering from these kinds of injuries, it's not a huge surprise that Kupp will be ready to go when camp opens. While it's possible the coaching staff could take it easy on him to begin with, Kupp appears on track to be an option for QB Jared Goff once the 2019 regular season opens.