The Rams expect Kupp (hamstring) to make his season debut Sunday versus Philadelphia, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Kupp, who was a full participant in practice Thursday, still resides on IR for the time being but looks to be trending toward an official return to Los Angeles' active roster in time for Sunday's matchup, barring any setbacks. The veteran wideout has been dealing with a hamstring issue that initially flared up back in training camp, and led to his being placed on IR prior to Week 1 after a visit with a specialist. Friday's practice session will be telling as to Kupp's potential workload for Week 5, and will also provide him with an official game-designation heading into the weekend.