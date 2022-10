Coach Sean McVay indicated Monday that he expects Kupp (ankle) to play this coming Sunday against the Buccaneers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Per Rodrigue, McVay indicated that Kupp has some tissue swelling in his ankle, but noted that the Rams' top receiver avoided structural damage. It's still likely that Kupp's practice participation will be impacted by the ankle issue he sustained Sunday versus the 49ers, but at this stage it looks he'll be available for Week 9 action.