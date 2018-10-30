According to head coach Sean McVay, Kupp (knee) is expected to play in Week 9 against the Saints, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kupp suffered a sprain MCL in Week 6 against the Broncos and has missed the Rams' last two games. The second-year receiver is a key cog in the Rams explosive pass offense and should return to a productive role should he indeed play against the Saints. Keep an eye on Kupp's practice status throughout the week, but should he suit up, Josh Reynolds will likely head back to a depth role after catching two touchdowns against the Packers in Week 8.