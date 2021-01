Kupp (knee) has bursitis in his knee but is expected to play in the NFC divisional round against the Packers, per coach Sean McVay, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Kupp is listed as day-to-day, but it looks like Rams fans can breathe a sigh of relief after watching the standout slot receiver exit late in Saturday's win over the Seahawks. While his reps in practice might be capped this week, Kupp has avoided a serious knee injury.