Head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Kupp is expected to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Barring a setback, Kupp will participate in Wednesday's practice, preparing for Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks. It remains unclear whether quarterback Jared Goff (thumb) will be back in the fold or if John Wolford will start again. Goff has been throwing at practice and is considered a game-time decision.