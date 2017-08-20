Kupp caught six of seven targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against Oakland.

Working alongside Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods, the rookie did all of his damage in the first half while Jared Goff was still in the game. After getting wide open for a 23-yard touchdown on the opening drive, Kupp came up two yards short of another score on the Rams' third series, and then caught a trio of passes on the first-team offense's fourth and final drive. Watkins was the only other player to draw more than two targets from Goff, bringing in two of his four looks for only eight yards. Kupp also impressed the previous week without Watkins on the field, catching two of three targets for 35 yards and recovering a Robert Woods fumble for a touchdown. It's unclear what the Rams will do with Tavon Austin (hamstring) once he's healthy, as Kupp has made a strong case for a regular spot in three-wide formations alongside Watkins and Woods.