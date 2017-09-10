Kupp caught four of six targets for 76 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's win over Indianapolis.

Before a groin injury flared up, Kupp was having a sterling preseason, including catching eight of 10 targets for 105 yards and a score through two exhibition games. While this turned into a layup matchup for the Rams, Kupp's showing shouldn't go unnoticed, and he could quickly emerge as a reliable PPR option in deeper settings with upside for universal appeal. His six targets were a team high, after all. How he fares against Washington next week will be telling, as Kupp is likely still best viewed as a wait-and-see asset.