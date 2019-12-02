Rams' Cooper Kupp: Finds end zone

Kupp hauled in all six of his targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 13 win over the Cardinals.

Kupp was out-targeted by both Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee, but managed a strong performance due to his efficiency. His performance was highlighted by a 10-yard touchdown, which forced him to tightrope on the sideline to get both feet in bounds. It was a bounceback performance for Kupp, who had failed to top 55 yards or find the end zone in each of his last three contests. Kupp will take on the Seahawks in Week 14 and look to replicate his Week 5 performance, when he recorded nine receptions, 121 yards and a touchdown.