Rams' Cooper Kupp: Free of injury designation

Kupp (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Kupp missed Friday's practice with a stomach bug, but he apparently isn't in any danger of missing the game. He'll face a tough Chicago defense after last week's zero-catch debacle in Pittsburgh.

