Kupp (hamstring) logged a full practice Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Kupp currently resides on injured reserve due to the balky hamstring that has affected him since early on in training camp, but after the Rams designated him to return Wednesday, he followed up a capped session to start Week 5 prep with all on-field work one day later. His listing on Friday's injury report thus will be of keen interest to see if he heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Still, L.A. will need to activate him from IR by Saturday afternoon in order for the wide receiver to make his season debut.