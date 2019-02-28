Rams' Cooper Kupp: 'Fully' expected for training camp
Head coach Sean McVay stated the Rams believe Kupp (knee) will be ready to play in time for training camp this summer, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports. "I would just say that it's something that we're going to monitor this offseason, but we fully expect him to be ready to go for training camp," McVay said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Kupp is currently about four months removed from tearing his ACL and will be about eight and a half months removed by the time training camp rolls around. Given the speed at which modern athletes are recovering from these kinds of injuries, it's not a huge surprise that Kupp will be ready to go when camp opens. While it's possible the coaching staff could take it easy on him at the start, there's zero concern Kupp will be limited when Week 1 rolls around.
