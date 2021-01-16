Kupp (knee) is considered a "true game-time decision" for Saturday's divisional-round playoff game in Green Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Schefter notes that Kupp, who didn't practice this past week, is dealing with bursitis in his knee and a call on the receiver's status for the contest isn't expected to be made until pre-game warmups in advance of Saturday's 4:35 ET kickoff. Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site previously reported that coach Sean McVay indicated Wednesday that Kupp could still suit up against Green Bay without practicing.