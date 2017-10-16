Kupp caught two of three targets for 35 yards during Sunday's 27-17 win over Jacksonville.

This was a daunting matchup for the Los Angeles passing attack, and the Rams went vertical just 21 times all game. As a result, Kupp turned in his second consecutive poor fantasy showing. The rookie has been hit or miss through six weeks while accumulating 19 receptions for 265 yards and two scores. While there is clear chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff, the Rams' offense revolves around the ground game and Todd Gurley, which limits the upside of the wide receivers. Additionally, with Los Angeles sporting a 4-2 record, the game plan is unlikely to change significantly. Kupp projects to remain an inconsistent option.