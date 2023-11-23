Kupp (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Kupp suffered a low right-ankle sprain this past Sunday versus the Seahawks, and he didn't log any on-field work to kick off Week 12 prep. His return to drills Thursday may have been a test to see how his ankle holds up, meaning his listing on Friday's practice report should be telling for his availability ahead of Sunday's game at Arizona. Meanwhile, fellow wide receiver Puka Nacua (shoulder) followed up Wednesday's capped session with all activity one day later, so it appears the Rams should have at least one of their top two wide receivers for Week 12 action.