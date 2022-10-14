Rams head coach Sean McVay said Kupp (foot) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but the wide receiver is expected to play, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) and All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald (foot) are also taking questionable designations into the weekend, but like Kupp, they to are expected to play despite missing practice time this week. After sitting out Wednesday's session due to the foot issue, Kupp was a limited participant Thursday, and he's expected to have his reps capped again Friday for what may be maintenance purposes more than anything. Assuming Kupp's foot isn't hurting any more than usual following Friday's practice, he should be ready to fill his usual high-volume role in the Rams' passing attack Sunday.