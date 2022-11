Kupp caught eight of nine targets for 127 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

The All-Pro wideout accounted for an incredible 77 percent of Matthew Stafford's passing yards on a day in which no other Ram has any success at all on offense. Kupp has topped 100 receiving yards in five of eight games this season while hauling in six TD catches and adding one more on the ground, and he seems just about matchup-proof heading into a Week 10 clash with the Cardinals.