Kupp (hamstring) was spotted getting a workout in with the Rams strength and conditioning staff during the initial portion of Tuesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Though Kupp wasn't in uniform Tuesday, it's nonetheless a positive indicator that he was able to fit in some light on-field activity. Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site previously noted that coach Sean McVay indicated that he hoped to have Kupp back in the mix for joint practices with the Raiders, which are slated to take place during Week 2 of the team's preseason slate. In any case, for now Kupp is viewed as day-to-day due to the hamstring injury that he sustained Aug. 1.