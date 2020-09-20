Kupp brought in five of six targets for 81 yards, adding two carries for 19 yards in the Rams' 37-19 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Kupp improved on his 40-yard performance from Week 1, going for 100 total yards and leading the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards in the process. He still hasn't found the end zone in 2020, but Kupp should continue to see a healthy amount of targets moving forward as one of the top options in the Rams' passing attack. His upside may be diminished compared to 2019, as Jared Goff is on pace for far fewer than the 626 passes he attempted a year ago.