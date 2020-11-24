Kupp caught 11 of 13 targets for 145 yards in Monday night's 27-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Kupp was involved early and often during the first half, hauling in nine passes for over 100 yards, including a couple long gains running after the catch. The wideout then went for 19 yards on a key third down to set up the Rams' game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter. Overall, Kupp matched his season high in receptions while posting a new best mark for the campaign in yards. That came despite running mate Robert Woods catching 12 of 15 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown, evidencing there was plenty of production to go around between them Monday. The duo will now turn its attention toward Sunday's game versus the 49ers, with Kupp likely eager to exact revenge after having his worst performance of the year against San Francisco back in Week 6.