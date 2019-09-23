Rams' Cooper Kupp: Goes off for two scores
Kupp hauled in 11 of 12 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Browns.
Kupp eclipsed the century mark for the second consecutive week, and this time he added two touchdowns to boot. The Rams' slot man has picked up right where he left off before suffering a torn ACL last season, proving to be completely in sync with quarterback Jared Goff, especially when the quarterback needs to find him in the end zone (six touchdowns in eight games last season). Kupp is looking the part of top fantasy receiver through three games, averaging 7.7 receptions on 10.3 targets for 89.3 yards per game early on this year. A matchup against a pedestrian Buccaneer secondary should prove fruitful for the entire Rams' passing unit in Week 4.
