Kupp (knee) was limited to individual drills on the sideline at the start of OTAs on Monday, ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry reports.

Kupp said he's happy with his progress but doesn't want to speculate on a target date for a return to practice. He's rehabbing from Nov. 16 surgery to repair a torn ACL and has been running in some capacity since at least mid-March. Coach Sean McVay said in April that he hopes to have the third-year wideout at close to 100 percent by Week 1. Kupp will be a little more than eight months removed from the surgery when the Rams open training camp in late July.