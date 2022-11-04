Kupp (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Fellow wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) is listed as questionable, but with coach Sean McVay saying he's optimistic Jefferson will play. Kupp's availability is far more important to the Rams offense, of course, and he'll avoid missed time after hurting his ankle deep in garbage time of the Week 8 loss to San Francisco. The Bucs haven't maintained their hot start to the season on the defensive side of the ball, but that's partially due to injuries -- something that may be soon be less of a factor with CBs Carlton Davis (hip) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) listed as questionable after missing the past few weeks. Kupp was a full practice participant Friday and should see plenty of targets this Sunday.