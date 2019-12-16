Rams' Cooper Kupp: Grabs late TD in loss

Kupp caught all six of his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Cowboys.

The receiver salvaged his fantasy line with a fourth-quarter score after the game was far out of reach. Kupp has now hit pay dirt in three straight games, snagging all 16 of his targets for 151 yards over that stretch, and he'll try to continue his late-season surge next Saturday on the road against the 49ers.