Kupp caught six of eight targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-19 win over the Browns.

The veteran wideout salvaged his day with a three-yard TD strike from Matthew Stafford late in the fourth quarter, as the Rams broke open what had been a close game to that point. Kupp hasn't reached 50 receiving yards in a game since Week 6, which was also the last time he'd gotten into the end zone, and the injuries the 30-year-old has battled the last couple years seem to have taken their toll. He'll have a hard time breaking out in Week 14 against the Ravens.