Kupp caught all five of his targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Jets.

It's been an up-and-down campaign for Kupp. He's failed to top 50 receiving yards in three of the past four games and has also only gone over the century mark three times all year. Additionally, after 10 touchdown receptions last season, the fourth-year wideout has only three scores in 2020. The Rams aren't airing it out as often, and their improved defense and running game have limited Kupp's role in the offense. It's also worth noting that he was held to just five catches for 50 yards during Los Angeles' Week 10 win over Seattle. While Kupp probably shouldn't be viewed as a must-start receiver in the upcoming matchup against the Seahawks, he still offers a respectable floor with plenty of upside.