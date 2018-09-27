Kupp will fill in for the injured JoJo Natson (hand) as the Rams' punt returner Thursday against the Vikings, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

After an impressive 62-catch rookie campaign, Kupp has started out his sophomore season on a positive note with 15 receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns on 21 targets. Given Kupp's sizable role on offense, the Rams would probably prefer not to expose him to special-teams work, but the team doesn't have many options in the return game with Natson sidelined with a broken hand and Pharoh Cooper (ankle) on injured reserve. Kupp will thus handle double duty for the Rams on a short week and could offer slightly more utility than usual in specialty leagues that count return yardage, but don't expect the 23-year-old to maintain a role on the return unit all season long.