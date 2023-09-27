Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that he's still hoping Kupp (hamstring) can play Week 5 against the Eagles, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

McVay made similar comments a couple weeks earlier indicating that Kupp might return from injured reserve when first eligible. The coach hasn't gone into rehab or timeline specifics, merely noting Wednesday that Kupp was "ramping up his workload" and "progressing." The star wide receiver's eventual return will have even greater fantasy reverberations than anyone would've guessed a month ago, as fellow Rams WRs Puka Nacu and Tutu Atwell have combined for 68 targets and 584 receiving yards through three games in Kupp's absence. Both young receivers will see their target shares decline once Kupp returns, but to what extent isn't clear, nor is it clear if improved receiving depth in Los Angeles will prevent the 30-year-old from returning to his 11-target-per-game pace from 2021 and 2022.