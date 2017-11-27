Kupp corralled eight of 11 passes for 116 yards in Sunday's 26-20 victory against the Saints.

On the receiving end of eight of Jared Goff's 29 first-half throws, Kupp got the Rams into the red zone for the second time with a 53-yard catch at the 5:16 mark of the second quarter. Aside from the long connection, Kupp only had three more grabs of greater than 10 yards, but the career-high target count pushed the rookie to his first 100-yard outing. Clearly, Kupp's relevance in the offense experienced an uptick with Robert Woods (shoulder) on the sideline, which should continue for a few more weeks. Kupp will now prepare for a Cardinals defense that has given up 7.9 YPT and 11 touchdowns to wideouts this season.