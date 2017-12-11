Rams' Cooper Kupp: Has career game versus Eagles
Kupp caught five of seven targets for 118 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 43-35 loss to the Eagles.
Kupp posted a career high in receiving yardage thanks in large part to a 64-yard gain in the second quarter. He capped off that same drive with a two-yard touchdown reception for his first trip to the end zone since Week 7. Kupp has taken on an even larger role of late, with averages of six catches and 91.5 yards per game over the last four. His role could diminish slightly next week against the Seahawks if Robert Woods (shoulder) is cleared to play, but he should maintain an active role in the offense nonetheless.
