Kupp caught five of seven targets for 60 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-30 win over Dallas.

Only running back Todd Gurley was targeted more than Kupp on Sunday, as the rookie receiver has quickly become a favorite of quarterback Jared Goff. Kupp has now caught 14 of 21 targets for 186 yards and two touchdowns for the season while establishing himself as a potential fantasy option in deeper settings. However, Goff continues to spread the ball around, so Kupp's game-to-game reliability and upside are both somewhat limited.