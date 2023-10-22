Kupp recorded two receptions on seven targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers.

The Steelers made a clear effort to neutralize Kupp, and as a result, the Rams pivoted Puka Nacua as their most-targeted receiver. Kupp's most notable contributions were a 24-yard catch early in the second quarter as well as a reception to convert a two-point attempt following a score immediately after halftime. This was his first underwhelming performance since returning from a hamstring injury, and he'll look to bounce back in a Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys.