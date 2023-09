Coach Sean McVay said Friday that he hopes Kupp (hamstring) will be ready to play Week 5 against Philadelphia, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

It's the earliest possible date for a return after Kupp was placed on injured reserve ahead of the Rams' Week 1 victory in Seattle. McVay didn't want to discuss a specific timeline but did make it clear the Rams have at least some hope Kupp will be ready when first ineligible.