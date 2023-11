Kupp (ankle) is slated to practice Thursday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Kupp didn't return to this past Sunday's win against the Seahawks after suffering what eventually diagnosed as a low right-ankle sprain in the second quarter. He was unable to practice Wednesday, so his expected return to the field one day later seemingly is a good sign as the Rams make their way through Week 12 prep. Thursday's injury report will reveal Kupp's activity level.