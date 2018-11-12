Rams' Cooper Kupp: Injures knee, doubtful to return
Kupp is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to a knee injury, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Kupp went down in a heap in the fourth-quarter with what Simmons believed to be a non-contact injury. Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reported that Kupp was clutching at his left knee, which he initially hurt last month and forced a pair of absences. Shortly after walking to the locker room, the Rams made the "doubtful to return" announcement, an ominous sign for the coming days. Kupp will be examined to determine the extent of the issue.
