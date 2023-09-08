Coach Sean McVay said Friday that there's a chance Kupp (hamstring) could be placed on injured reserve, Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network reports.

The timing of the transaction will be key for any timetable for Kupp's potential return to action. If the Rams make the move Friday or Saturday, he'll need to be sidelined for at least the first four games of the campaign. Beyond Week 1, the same four-game requirement to return applies. In any case, it appears Kupp is in danger of missing time beyond Sunday's game at Seattle due to the hamstring injury that has followed him since the start of August and that he aggravated last week. As long as Kupp is out, L.A. will rely on Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua, Ben Skowronek and Demarcus Robinson at wide receiver.