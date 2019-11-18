Rams' Cooper Kupp: Just three targets Sunday

Kupp (illness) corralled all three of his targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Bears.

Kupp was dealing with a stomach bug all week, but it wasn't enough to keep the wideout from suiting up in an important primetime contest. The Rams leaned heavily on Todd Gurley and its rushing attack in order to slow down the Bears' vaunted pass rush, which caused Jared Goff and co. to finish with poor fantasy numbers all around. Kupp produced well considering he only received a season-low three targets, but that is now two consecutive fantasy clunkers (zero catches last week) coming off the team's bye. Look for Kupp to get back on track Monday against a Ravens team that is easier to move the ball on through the air.