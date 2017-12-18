Rams' Cooper Kupp: Just two catches in win over Seahawks
Kupp caught two of three passes for 21 yards during Sunday's 42-7 win.
After a career-best showing last week against the Eagles, Kupp's quiet outing in Sunday's blowout win was disappointing. Robert Woods' return cut into the rookie's looks against Seattle, as Kupp hauled in 18 of 24 targets for 302 yards and a touchdown during Woods' absence the previous three games. In this contest, a negative game script was also working against Kupp. Los Angeles was in control of the game early and threw just 23 times compared to 43 rushing attempts. The Eastern Washington product should continue to see consistent looks in the passing attack moving forward, but his value is definitely more volatile with Woods healthy.
