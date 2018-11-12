Rams coach Sean McVay said, "I don't think it's very good" when asked about Kupp's knee injury suffered in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, J.B. Long of ESPN Los Angeles reports.

Kupp was forced out during the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest with what appeared to be a non-contact injury. As Kupp was down on the field, he was seen holding his left knee, which recently kept him out for two games while nursing a sprained MCL. While his situation will be updated as more news becomes available, the early indications surrounding his status are not positive.