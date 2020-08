Kupp (undisclsoed) left Saturday's practice in the first half and was not on the sidelines with his teammates to start the second half, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what forced Kupp to exit, but hopefully his absence is just for precautionary reasons. Prior to leaving Saturday, Kupp had been serving as the holder for the Rams' kicking competition, as punter Johnny Hekker is away from the team for the birth of his second child.