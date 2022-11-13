Kupp (ankle) went to the locker room early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kupp incurred a low hit from Arizona cornerback Marco Wilson and was seen holding his right leg after the play. After receiving medical attention, he was hobbled going to the sideline, where he was looked at by team trainers before limping to the locker room. Officially doubtful to return, Kupp likely will finish Week 10 action with three catches for minus-1 yard on five targets.