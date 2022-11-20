Kupp is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing surgery Wednesday to address his right high-ankle sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter also notes that the Rams, currently at 3-6, would need to move toward playoff contention in order for Kupp to attempt a return this season, rather than focusing his recovery on the 2023 campaign. The 29-year-old amassed a 75-812-6 receiving line on 98 targets through nine appearances and added another 52 yards and a touchdown on the ground, so his absence leaves Los Angeles with a clear void at the No. 1 wideout position. Matthew Stafford, in his return from a one-game absence due to a concussion, will need to rely on a combination of Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and Tyler Higbee to step up versus the Saints this Sunday.