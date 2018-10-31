Rams' Cooper Kupp: Limited at Wednesday's walk-through
Kupp (knee) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Coach Sean McVay declared Monday that Kupp is expected to return for Sunday's game at New Orleans, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. Earning a "limited" tag, even if it occurred at a walk-through, is a positive step as Kupp aims to get past a sprained MCL in his left knee. His workload the next two days will go a long way toward determining his Week 9 availability. If Kupp returns, he likely will push Josh Reynolds to a role in the fringes of a stacked receiving corps.
