Kupp (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
After sitting out Wednesday's session, Kupp was expected to get back on the field Thursday with a cap on his reps, which came to pass. He may continue to operate with practice limitations this week after having his right ankle rolled up near the end of this past Sunday's loss to the 49ers. Friday's injury report ultimately will reveal whether or not Kupp enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's road matchup with the Buccaneers.