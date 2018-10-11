Kupp (concussion) was limited in practice Thursday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Kupp upheld coach Sean McVay's sentiment that he would take part in individual drills, which including receiving passes while running routes, per Lindsey Thiry. McVay added that if Kupp gets through Thursday and Friday sans a recurrence of concussion symptoms, the wideout should be able to get through every phase of the protocol before Sunday's contest at Denver. Brandin Cooks, who is also in the protocol, is taking the same road as Kupp, so the Rams' receiving corps is on pace to be at full strength this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories