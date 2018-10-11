Rams' Cooper Kupp: Limited practice Thursday
Kupp (concussion) was limited in practice Thursday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Kupp upheld coach Sean McVay's sentiment that he would take part in individual drills, which including receiving passes while running routes, per Lindsey Thiry. McVay added that if Kupp gets through Thursday and Friday sans a recurrence of concussion symptoms, the wideout should be able to get through every phase of the protocol before Sunday's contest at Denver. Brandin Cooks, who is also in the protocol, is taking the same road as Kupp, so the Rams' receiving corps is on pace to be at full strength this weekend.
More News
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Cleared for individual drills•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Takes part in Wednesday's walkthrough•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: McVay 'optimistic' regarding concussion•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Ruled out with concussion•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Undergoing concussion tests•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...