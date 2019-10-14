Rams' Cooper Kupp: Limited to 17 receiving yards
Kupp caught four of six targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 20-7 loss to the 49ers.
Kupp led the team in targets yet again, though his middling total of six was easily his lowest of the season. He did very little with his looks but was still just eight yards off the team lead in receiving, which is a true testament to how futile the offense was in this one. Kupp was been one of the top wideouts in fantasy over the first five weeks of the season and will enjoy an excellent opportunity to bounce back next Sunday on the road against the Falcons.
